Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,791,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 1,044,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,209. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.