Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 207,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $101.45. 401,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.30.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.