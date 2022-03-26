Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 12,185 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after buying an additional 325,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after buying an additional 295,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.