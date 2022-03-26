Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 16,807 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 506,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.38 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

