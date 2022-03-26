Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.38% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $111.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

