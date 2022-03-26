Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $20,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,922,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

