Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 13,255 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.20. 22,394,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

