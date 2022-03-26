Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,536 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. 489,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,121. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

