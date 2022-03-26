Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 8,272 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

CVX traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

