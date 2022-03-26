Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

NFLX stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.85. 3,574,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.89 and its 200-day moving average is $540.18. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

