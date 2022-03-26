Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. 431,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,563. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.