Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 12,064,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,268,092. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

