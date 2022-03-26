Bridge Mutual One Day Volume Reaches $81,083.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $81,083.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

