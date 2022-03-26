Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Million

Analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $21.91 million. argenx reported sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $124.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $446.56 million, with estimates ranging from $334.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

argenx stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.59. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $8,480,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $7,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

