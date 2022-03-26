Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce $95.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.93 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $52.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $386.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

