Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.51. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. 232,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.