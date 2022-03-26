Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.35. Kirby posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. Kirby has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,695. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,210,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kirby by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,298,000 after acquiring an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

