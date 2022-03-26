Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.09). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.