Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to announce $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 358,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

