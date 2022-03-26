Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to post $11.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.91 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. argenx posted sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $124.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $446.56 million, with estimates ranging from $334.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in argenx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in argenx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $301.00 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.08.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

