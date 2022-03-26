Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.61. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $128.54. 433,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,603. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

