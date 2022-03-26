Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

