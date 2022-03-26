Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
