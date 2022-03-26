Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 791,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,068,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPTX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $153.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

