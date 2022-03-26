Brokerages Expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Silvergate Capital reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.45.

NYSE:SI opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 661.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

