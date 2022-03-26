Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. Standex International reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE SXI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. 46,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,308. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 214.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

