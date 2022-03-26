Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,291,385.30. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total value of C$2,771,456.36.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$70.86 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$54.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.04. The stock has a market cap of C$111.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

