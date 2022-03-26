Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,762,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

