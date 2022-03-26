BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOOGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

DOO stock traded up C$8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$96.84. 692,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,624. The firm has a market cap of C$7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.14. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

A number of research firms have commented on DOO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.40.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Dividend History for BRP (TSE:DOO)

