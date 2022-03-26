BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.84

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$93.84 and traded as high as C$100.00. BRP shares last traded at C$96.84, with a volume of 692,309 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

