BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.84

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOOGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$93.84 and traded as high as C$100.00. BRP shares last traded at C$96.84, with a volume of 692,309 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

