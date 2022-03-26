BSCPAD Hits One Day Volume of $1.37 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

