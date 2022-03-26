Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

BGSX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Build Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

