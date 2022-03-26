Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $406,411.90 and approximately $96,697.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

