CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $31.67.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
