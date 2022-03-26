Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $34,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 235,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 472,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

