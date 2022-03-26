Cannabis Wheaton Income (XLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Cannabis Wheaton Income to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Cannabis Wheaton Income stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.43.

