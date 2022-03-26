Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$40.51 on Friday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.53.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

