Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.53. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.