Carbon Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $71,138.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,626,800 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

