Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.48. Cardinal Health also posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

