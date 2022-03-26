Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $19,039,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,059.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $9,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $46.39 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

