Cartesi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.53 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $196.01 million and $13.53 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,291,828 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

