Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.75 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

