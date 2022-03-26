Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day moving average is $190.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.