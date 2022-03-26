Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 769.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Cavco Industries worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.46 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.