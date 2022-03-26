Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.
Ceiba Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CEB)
