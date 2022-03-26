Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

