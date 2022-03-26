Celo Reaches One Day Volume of $70.27 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Celo has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $70.27 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00007007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

