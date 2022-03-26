CEMIG (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE CIG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Get CEMIG alerts:

About CEMIG (Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.