CEMIG (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th.
NYSE CIG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.
About CEMIG (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.