Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.51 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $101.51 million and approximately $283,442.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,813,531 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

