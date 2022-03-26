CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.29 on Friday. CEVA has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,029.00, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

